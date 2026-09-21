× Expand A Royal Brunch A Royal Brunch

Experience the magic of "A Royal Brunch" at Receptions Event Centers on Sunday, November 8. This immersive family experience brings beloved fairy tales to life with professional singing and storytelling by Ever After Entertainment.

Guests will meet three legendary royal couples: Cinderella and Prince Charming, Tiana and Prince Naveen, and Ariel and Prince Eric. The afternoon includes a delicious, full brunch buffet, interactive performances, and plenty of photo opportunities for the little ones.

For an extra touch of magic, we are offering an exclusive "Royal Glow-Up" pre-event makeover session from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM. These professional makeup and glitter sessions are limited to just 36 slots-perfect for getting "ball-ready" before the brunch begins at noon!

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3553497-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3553497-2?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3553497-3?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3553497-4?pid=11713

YouTube: https://go.evvnt.com/3553497-5?pid=11713

Prices:

Royal Adult: USD 24.95,

Little Prince and Princess: USD 49.95

Artist / Speaker: Ever After Entertainment

For more information call 8597462700.