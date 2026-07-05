Rubber Stamping Workshop

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Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347

Learn the art of linocut carving and printing featuring native Kentucky species and flowers. Your $35 includes all materials provided to create a note card and postcard plus an opportunity to color in your designs. Other carved stamps available to use in your designs. You’ll also leave with your own carved stamp to take home and make more! Enjoy our bougie mocktail bar while you get creative and make new friends! Led by Alex Pace of Peony's Creative Nursery.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com

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Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347
Art & Exhibitions
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