Ruley Holiday Light Show in Loretto

Adding excitement and over 1 million lights to Lebanon's celebration is the annual Ruley Holiday Light Show, 6-12 p.m. Dec. 1 through Jan. 1, 2018. Spread over 2 acres, this seasonal extravaganza includes the lights plus dozens of holiday displays like giant stars and wreaths, the Grinch, helicopter and train scenes and more. Warm up inside with a cup of hot cocoa and relax by the fireplace among a collection of hundreds of cookie jars and all of the Holiday Edition Barbie dolls dating back to the 1980s.

For more information call 270-865-5242.