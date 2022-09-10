× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Rumble Through the Jungle Cross Country Race

This will be the 18th year for this exciting sporting event hosted by North Oldham High School. This is a statewide cross-country race in which the top three teams in each race receive awards.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/