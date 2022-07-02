RUMBLE OVER ROUGH - Rough River Dam State Park

× Expand Friends of Rough River Rumble Over Rough

4th of July entertainment continues this Saturday the 2nd with Fireworks from the beach and live music from the Lindsey Lane Band at the pavilion. Music begins at 6:00 p.m. Central time with fireworks beginning at dark. Food trucks will be located in various places on the park. This event is sponsored by The Friends of Rough River.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov