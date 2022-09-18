× Expand Design by Brandon Long. Run for the Arts/Constitution 5K

Run for the Arts/Constitution Square 5K

The Constitution 5K/Run for the Arts is one of the region’s longest-standing and more-beloved races. Join us for our 44th year and enjoy a mostly flat and fast run through historic downtown Danville, KY. Artistic race awards and a coveted shirt add to the appeal. Proceeds of the race benefit Art Center of the Bluegrass (www.artcenterky.org).

Sunday, September 18 – 5pm at Constitution Square

Day-off Registration and Packet Pickup: 3:45-4:45pm at Weisiger Park in front of the courthouse.

$25 per person ($30 on race day)

$60 for a family (2 shirts)

Just sign up below and invite your friends and family! The first 125 entrants will receive a unique long-sleeve technical running shirt.

Race begins from Constitution Square at 5pm. Light refreshment awaits you at race’s end. We can’t wait to Run for the Arts with you!

For more information, please call 859.236.4054 or visit artcenterky.org/events/run/