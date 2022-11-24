Run for the Hungry - Madisonville

× Expand Run for the Hungry Run for the Hungry

Join us at beautiful Mahr Park for a 5k run/walk and kids 1/4 mile fun run on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 24th, 2022, and raise much needed funds for the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.

Kids run starts at 8am, SHARP. 5k run/walk starts at 8:15am, SHARP

Strollers and well-behaved LEASHED dogs are welcome (we ask that you start behind the runners.)

PACKET PICK-UP will take place from 12:00pm-3:00pm on Wednesday, November 23rd, and beginning at 7:30am on race morning.

Registration will be open at packet pick up on Wednesday, November 23rd and race morning 7am- until 8am, Thursday November 24th (we cannot guarantee a t-shirt with this option!)

In order to give as much money as possible to the food bank, we are choosing to pass the processing fees on to our participants. ($2.20 per 5k runner.) The more people you sign up at one time, the lower the overall processing fees, so get the whole family out and start a new Thanksgiving tradition!

Middle and High School XC and Track teams can receive a 10% discount - Coaches please email irunforthehungry@gmail.com

Would your business like to sponsor the Run for the Hungry? Please email irunforthehungry@gmail.com for sponsorship details.

Would your business/group like to volunteer and help us make this a fun and well organized event? We need volunteers for packet pick-up on Wednesday, November 23rd from 11:00am - 3:30pm. On race day we need volunteers to help with set-up (6:30am-8:00am), tear down (11:00am-12:00pm),parking attendants, (adults only) packet pick-up, water station volunteers, gear drop and traffic control (adults only) to keep runners safe as they cross the roads during the race. Groups of 5 or more will be entitled to some sponsor benefits, such as their group or business name on race t-shirts. Volunteers must be over 18 unless accompanied by an adult at all times.

We will be receiving donations of canned and shelf-stable foods as well as hygiene items at packet pick up and on race day.

For more information, or to register, please visit runsignup.com/runforthehungry