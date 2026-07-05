× Expand Shepherd's House Website Run For Recovery

Be ready to run at 8:00AM!

The Shepherd’s House is hosting the 27th Annual Run for Recovery 5K and Fun Walk on 07/25/26. We are excited to be back at Keeneland again in 2026 offering a live event. Again this year a VIRTUAL Run/Walk option will be available for those who prefer to participate remotely and still support the Shepherd's House.

The Shepherd’s House operates several Recovery Treatment Programs throughout Central Kentucky ranging from In-Patient, Intensive Out-Patient, Recovery Housing, Community Impact, Recovery Community Center, and Jail Substance Abuse Programs. All of our programs are highly structured programs that promote personal responsibility, accountability, and life skills to successfully live in recovery.

This fundraising event is a celebration of recovery and attracts both serious and recreational runners, walkers, and dogs. This event has something for everyone. Family friendly, pet friendly, and supports a great mission! We can't wait to see you at Keeneland in July 2026! Join us in Celebrating Recovery in the Bluegrass!

For more information visit shepherdshouseinc.com