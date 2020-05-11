× Expand Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation Running Wild 4-Mile Virtual Run

For 2020, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Salato Wildlife Education Center will be hosting the Running Wild 4-Mile Virtual Run. In the past, we have hosted the Trail Run, but in 2019 and in 2020 we have opted for a new experience. The Virtual run works a little differently. Each participant will run 4 miles, but you get to choose your own path. You simply need to run, jog or walk between May 11 and May 17, 2020, then submit your route and time to info@kentuckywildlife.com.

Submit your race time and route to be entered to win prizes, which will be randomly selected May 20 at 3 pm on Facebook live.

Registration is $25. All participants must register by May 10 to receive a T-shirt.

Complete your run the week of May 11-17.

Please practice social distancing during your run! We are excited to offer this new and safe format. Run, jog, or walk at your own pace on a treadmill, track, sidewalk, trail or anywhere you can safely move. Track your progress using a mobile tracker app or wearable step tracker and email info@kentuckywildlife.com a screenshot of your fitness tracker to show completion!

Submit your race info to be entered to win prizes, which will be randomly selected May 20 at 3 pm on Facebook live. Race times and routes must be submitted to info@kentuckywildlife.com by 1 pm May 18 to be entered in the prize drawing.

All T-shirts and prizes will be mailed to the address listed in registration.

For more information call (502) 229-7578 or visit kentuckywildlife.com/running-wild-4-mile-virtual-run