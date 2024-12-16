Russell's Reserve Single Barrel Release Party with The Silver Dollar

The Silver Dollar is celebrating the holidays with a special single barrel release of Russell’s Reserve private barrel 9-year-old bourbon on Dec. 16. Tickets to the launch event include a bottle of the single barrel selection, a guided tasting, cocktails, snacks, and a tasting card with pairing suggestions. Guests will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to purchase a bottle of 15-year-old Russell’s Reserve.

The event takes place from 5-8 p.m., with the guided tasting session starting at 6:30. Tickets are $150 per person.

For more information visit opentable.com/r/the-silver-dollar-louisville?shareReferrer=ios-share

