× Expand Russian Ballet Theatre Russian Ballet Theatre

Russian Ballet Theatre presents Swan Lake

Swan Lake, which has mesmerized audiences for over a century, is based on a German fairy tale. Tchaikovsky’s score tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette, who is cursed to be a swan by day but a young woman at night. The Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production will captivate audiences with time-honored Russian traditions while adding new choreography, hand painted sets, radiant hand sewn costumes, artistic hair designs and special effects makeup.

The production’s hand-painted sets and more than 150 hand-sewn costumes were created in the tradition of the great masters by young, accomplished designer Sergei Novikov (Mariinksy Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall). The SFX makeup is done by Award-winning Irina Strukova (Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix, HBO) and will make ballet devotees feel as though they are seeing the beautiful Swan Lake for the first time!

For more information call (347) 901-3042 or visit russianballettheatre.com/