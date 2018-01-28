Sacagawea: Discovering History
Dear Journal,
It’s me, Jane. This summer I’m stuck on a family road trip with my nerdy dad and annoying little brother, recreating Lewis and Clark’s famous journey. Ugh, history. So boring, right? Well, I guess it is kind of interesting to be learning about Sacagawea, Lewis and Clark’s Native American translator and guide on the trail. She spoke several languages, could find food in even the hardest places, and traveled the whole expedition with a baby on her back! She was one incredible woman. Okay, so I guess maybe my dad was right. History really can come to life!
Recommended for ages 8 and up.
$19 adults, $16 children
Sunday, January 21 – 2:00pm
Saturday, January 27 – 2:00 & 7:00pm
Sunday, January 28 – 2:00pm
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org
Info
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map