Sacagawea: Discovering History

to Google Calendar - Sacagawea: Discovering History - 2018-01-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sacagawea: Discovering History - 2018-01-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sacagawea: Discovering History - 2018-01-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Sacagawea: Discovering History - 2018-01-28 14:00:00

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Sacagawea: Discovering History

Dear Journal,

It’s me, Jane. This summer I’m stuck on a family road trip with my nerdy dad and annoying little brother, recreating Lewis and Clark’s famous journey. Ugh, history. So boring, right? Well, I guess it is kind of interesting to be learning about Sacagawea, Lewis and Clark’s Native American translator and guide on the trail. She spoke several languages, could find food in even the hardest places, and traveled the whole expedition with a baby on her back! She was one incredible woman. Okay, so I guess maybe my dad was right. History really can come to life!

Recommended for ages 8 and up.

$19 adults, $16 children

Sunday, January 21 – 2:00pm

Saturday, January 27 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, January 28 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Info

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

8592544546

to Google Calendar - Sacagawea: Discovering History - 2018-01-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sacagawea: Discovering History - 2018-01-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sacagawea: Discovering History - 2018-01-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Sacagawea: Discovering History - 2018-01-28 14:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 20, 2017

Wednesday

June 21, 2017

Thursday

June 22, 2017

Friday

June 23, 2017

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™