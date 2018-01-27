Sacagawea: Discovering History

Dear Journal,

It’s me, Jane. This summer I’m stuck on a family road trip with my nerdy dad and annoying little brother, recreating Lewis and Clark’s famous journey. Ugh, history. So boring, right? Well, I guess it is kind of interesting to be learning about Sacagawea, Lewis and Clark’s Native American translator and guide on the trail. She spoke several languages, could find food in even the hardest places, and traveled the whole expedition with a baby on her back! She was one incredible woman. Okay, so I guess maybe my dad was right. History really can come to life!

Recommended for ages 8 and up.

$19 adults, $16 children

Sunday, January 21 – 2:00pm

Saturday, January 27 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, January 28 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org