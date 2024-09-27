Sad Kids Club Silent Disco at Ten20

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco From Pop Punk to Emo, Sad Country Singalongs to Moody Pop icons, we've got the best of the Sad Kids Club! Join us at Ten20 on 9/27!

Are you someone who likes to sing a sad song just to turn it around? Boy, do we have a treat for you! It's our first Sad Kids Club Silent Disco! Featuring all the moodiest moods from Pop Punk, Emo, Country, and pop! We'll have one channel dedicated to the artists that bring out the emo in all of us: MCR, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, George Strait, Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, and a whole bunch more. Join us at Ten20 on September 27th and belt your blues away!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.