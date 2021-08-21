Saddle Up for Hope
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Tickets can be purchased after August 1st on the event website. Attire is boots & jeans casual.
Attend an upscale barn party to celebrate the 40th anniversary of CKRH’s service to our community…..enjoy dinner & drinks, a silent auction and a riding demonstration by CKRH’s young participants all in support of a local nonprofit which provides equine therapeutic activities to individuals with physical, cognitive or behavioral disabilities.
Virtual attendance is also welcome via a livestream broadcast, which can be found on the website at the day of the event.
For more information call (859) 231-7066 or visit ckrh.org/night-of-the-stars