Safety City Trick or Treat Night

Trick or Treat at Safety City at 1160 Harry Sykes Way (formerly Red Mile Place) Lexington. Walk around Safety City stopping for treats, scares and fun along the way! Partnering Organizations will be present to pass out treats and resources. SCAPA students will perform a spooky concert from 6:00 - 6:30. Admission is Free

For more information visit safetycity.eku.edu/