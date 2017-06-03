Salato Sampler - Kentucky Bourbon Beer and Wine

Salato WIldlife Education Center 1 Sportsman’s Lane, Kentucky 40601

 Salato Sampler - Kentucky Bourbon Beer and Wine

Join us for a relaxing evening of great Kentucky bourbon, beer, wine, and live music! Participate in the silent auction, collect glasses, enjoy the live animal exhibits, or take a guided golf cart tour. Sponsored by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Kentucky Proud. All proceeds benefit the Salato Wildlife Education Center.

For more information visit kentuckywildlife.com

Salato WIldlife Education Center 1 Sportsman's Lane, Kentucky 40601

