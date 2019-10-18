SALEM’S DAUGHTER (A WITCH’S TALE)

SALEM'S DAUGHTER (A WITCH'S TALE) (OCT 18-26)

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School

Performed by Students Age 14-18

This gripping drama opens in 1691, where Sarah Brooks, who has been tried as a witch, is sentenced to hang, cursing those who would disturb her rest. Now jump to the present: six high school seniors have a graduation party at Heather’s house, which is built on the hill where the condemned witches were buried. Heather goads the others into inviting a new girl, Sarah, to their party. Sarah is the perfect example of the ’trash’ Heather thinks is moving in and ruining the town. Heather insists that Sarah drink a glass of ’Initiation Punch,’ and when Sarah collapses and dies, the joke suddenly stops. To protect their post-graduation dreams, the others decide to throw Sarah’s body down the backyard well and vow never to tell anyone what happened. Eight years later, the group must once again come together. Construction near the well has revealed… nothing. A police detective has told Heather that a woman in a long dress has been seen on her property. Is it Sarah?

Friday, Oct 18 – 8 pm

Saturday, Oct 19 – 8 pm

Sunday, Oct 20 – 2:00 pm

Friday, Oct 25 – 8 pm

Saturday, Oct 26 – 8 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com