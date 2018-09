Salient Features: Trees of Old Forests and Woodland Pastures

Charles Brindley

Conversation With The Artist

September 25th, 2018, 6:00 - 7:00 PM (central)

Free/Open to Public/Swipeable for WKU Students

Kentucky Room & Exhibit Gallery

Artist Charles Brindley will discuss his work, along with his inspiration and process. Gallery tour follows.

For more information call (270) 745-6082 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/exhibits/salientfeatures.php