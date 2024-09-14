× Expand The Grove Sam Bush 9/14 - 1 Sam Bush with Tophouse at The Grove 9/14

Sam Bush with Tophouse at The Grove

Join us for an unforgettable night of live music featuring the King of Newgrass himself, Sam Bush featuring special guest, Tophouse!

All ages welcome, kids 12 and under are free! Gates open at 6:00 pm CDT show starts at 7:00 pm CDT. ADA accessible, food vendors will be on site!

For more information call 2706294263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com