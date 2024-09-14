Sam Bush with Tophouse at The Grove
to
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Kentucky 42141
×
The Grove
Sam Bush 9/14 - 1
Sam Bush with Tophouse at The Grove 9/14
Sam Bush with Tophouse at The Grove
Join us for an unforgettable night of live music featuring the King of Newgrass himself, Sam Bush featuring special guest, Tophouse!
All ages welcome, kids 12 and under are free! Gates open at 6:00 pm CDT show starts at 7:00 pm CDT. ADA accessible, food vendors will be on site!
For more information call 2706294263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com
Info
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music