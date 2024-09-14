Sam Bush with Tophouse at The Grove

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Kentucky 42141

Join us for an unforgettable night of live music featuring the King of Newgrass himself, Sam Bush featuring special guest, Tophouse!

All ages welcome, kids 12 and under are free! Gates open at 6:00 pm CDT show starts at 7:00 pm CDT. ADA accessible, food vendors will be on site!

For more information call 2706294263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Concerts & Live Music
2706294263
