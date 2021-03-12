Sam Roark Live in Concert Shelby Lore Live Concert at The Venue in Morehead

× Expand Sam Roark Sam Roark

Sam Roark was born and raised in the mountain of Southeastern Kentucky. The heart of the Appalachian Mountains, and home to some of the world’s most iconic music legends of all time. Now those mountains have another star in the making! Don't miss out on rising Indie Country Star Sam Roark. Some voices need to be heard, her's demands it!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRyudIXBCDo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DQvSYd-UCY

For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com