Sam Scott Celebration of Life Slow Ride

Community members are invited to participate in the annual memorial bike ride honoring Sam Scott on Sunday, May 18, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at The Post – Taps & Bottle Shop (1136 South Fort Thomas Avenue). Riders will depart with a police escort, traveling through town in celebration of one of Sam’s favorite pastimes—bike riding.

The ride will include a stop at the First Baptist Church of Fort Thomas (600 North Fort Thomas Avenue) for lemonade and cookies, generously provided by event organizers, before returning to The Post.

Each year, Sam’s family and friends come together to remember him and celebrate the sense of community he cherished. This annual tradition not only honors Sam’s memory but also serves as a reminder of the importance of bike safety for all ages.​

Sam Scott was a brilliant young man and a freshman in college when his life was tragically cut short by a careless driver while commuting home from work on his bicycle. A plaque in Tower Park commemorates his life and legacy. ​

For more information call 8595721209 or visit ftthomas.org