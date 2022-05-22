Sam Scott Memorial Bike Ride

to

Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Sam Scott Memorial Bike Ride

Come out as we celebrate the life of Sam Scott with the annual Celebration of Life Slow Ride through town. The bike ride will start at Shelter 1 in Tower Park and proceed to the High school and back.

For more information call 8595721209 or on Facebook: Sam Scott Celebration of Life Slow Ride

Info

Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
8595721209
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sam Scott Memorial Bike Ride - 2022-05-22 01:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sam Scott Memorial Bike Ride - 2022-05-22 01:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sam Scott Memorial Bike Ride - 2022-05-22 01:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sam Scott Memorial Bike Ride - 2022-05-22 01:30:00 ical