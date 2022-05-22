Sam Scott Memorial Bike Ride
to
Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
City of Fort Thomas
Sam Scott Celebration of Life Slow Ride
Come out as we celebrate the life of Sam Scott with the annual Celebration of Life Slow Ride through town. The bike ride will start at Shelter 1 in Tower Park and proceed to the High school and back.
For more information call 8595721209 or on Facebook: Sam Scott Celebration of Life Slow Ride
