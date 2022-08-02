× Expand Planet of the Tapes Comedian Sam Tallent headlines Planet of the Tapes

Sam Tallent (“the absurd voice of a surreal generation”- The Denver Post) is a comedian. For the last decade he has performed more than 40 weekends per year across America, Canada and Europe. His writing has appeared in Birdy Magazine and on VICE.com and he’s told jokes on Comedy Central, TruTV and VICELAND. His acclaimed debut novel, Running the Light, (Doug Stanhope: “the best fictional representation of comedy in any medium ever”, Marc Maron: “a beautiful rendering of a dark reality") has been heralded as the definitive book on stand up comedy. Waiting For Death to Claim Us, his comedy special, is available on Amazon Prime. He lives in Colorado with his wife and dog.

Featuring Danny Maupin and hosted by Jake Macias!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

Happens on the following Dates:

Aug 5, 2022, 7:30pm to 9:30pm

Aug 5, 2022, 10:00pm to 11:55pm

Aug 6, 2022, 7:30pm to 9:30pm

Aug 6, 2022, 10:00pm to 11:55pm

For more information, please call 502.742.1003 or visit cli.re/19984-sam-tallent-at-planet-of-the-tapes