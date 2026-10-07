Sanctuary Sessions | Aaron English & Caroline Cotter Performance

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Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green 2203 Nashville Road , Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Sanctuary Sessions is Bowling Green’s new intimate acoustic live music series. At its core, the series centers on dignity, integrity, and community engagement, showcasing independent musicians and singer-songwriters whose work brings artists and audiences together. This distraction-free afternoon concert invites you to the UUCBG sanctuary, 2033 Nashville Rd., on Saturday, October 24th at 4:00 PM, to hear touring artists Aaron English and Caroline Cotter. Seating is limited to 90 guests. Event information is available on the Sanctuary Sessions Facebook page.

For more information call 410-493-5920

Info

Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green 2203 Nashville Road , Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
410-493-5920
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