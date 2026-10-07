Sanctuary Sessions | Aaron English & Caroline Cotter Performance

× Expand Publicity photos courtesy of Aaron English and Caroline Cotter SANCTUARY SESSIONS (1920 x 1005 px) (1920 x 1080 px) - Press_Sessions_EnglishCotter Concert poster design by Amy Deputy/Sanctuary Sessions

Sanctuary Sessions is Bowling Green’s new intimate acoustic live music series. At its core, the series centers on dignity, integrity, and community engagement, showcasing independent musicians and singer-songwriters whose work brings artists and audiences together. This distraction-free afternoon concert invites you to the UUCBG sanctuary, 2033 Nashville Rd., on Saturday, October 24th at 4:00 PM, to hear touring artists Aaron English and Caroline Cotter. Seating is limited to 90 guests. Event information is available on the Sanctuary Sessions Facebook page.

For more information call 410-493-5920