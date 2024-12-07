Santa at Reardon’s

Reardon’s Fruit Market & Garden Center 6462 KY 146 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Santa at Reardon’s

Santa is coming to Reardon’s Fruit Market & Garden Center. Make your list, check it twice and come to Reardon’s to visit Santa! Free photos, write him a letter (supplies provided), share your list with him, and enjoy free refreshments!

For more information call (502) 241-0129 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
