Santa at Reardon’s
to
Reardon’s Fruit Market & Garden Center 6462 KY 146 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Santa at Reardon’s
Santa is coming to Reardon’s Fruit Market & Garden Center. Make your list, check it twice and come to Reardon’s to visit Santa! Free photos, write him a letter (supplies provided), share your list with him, and enjoy free refreshments!
For more information call (502) 241-0129 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Reardon’s Fruit Market & Garden Center 6462 KY 146 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday