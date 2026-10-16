Santa's Grand Arrival and Holiday Makers Market
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CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
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Bluegrass Creative Market
Fall for Fritz Farm Mkt - 1
Join us in welcoming Santa with our Kentucky Made Market and more!
Celebrate Santa's arrival at Fritz Farm with live music, activities and a wonderful market full of Kentucky artisans. Meet us at the Green in the middle for all of the fun! Free outdoor event.
Info
CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Crafts, Markets