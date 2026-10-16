Santa's Grand Arrival and Holiday Makers Market

-

CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

Celebrate Santa's arrival at Fritz Farm with live music, activities and a wonderful market full of Kentucky artisans. Meet us at the Green in the middle for all of the fun! Free outdoor event.

Info

CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Crafts, Markets
please enable javascript to view