Santa’s Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops with FREE photos with Santa
Cabela's 5100 Norton Healthcare Pkwy, Louisville, Kentucky 40241
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience.
Visit your local store to be one of the more than two million kids and families to take a photo with Santa. Photo sessions will start on Sunday, November 6. Reservations are recommended.
For more information and make a reservation call (502) 365-9020 or visit www.cabelas.com/santa.