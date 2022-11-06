Santa’s Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops with FREE photos with Santa

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience.

Visit your local store to be one of the millions of families to take a FREE photo with Santa. Photo sessions will start on Sunday, November 6. Reservations are recommended. To learn more and make a reservation, visit www.basspro.com/santa

