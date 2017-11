The Santaland Diaries

December 1 – December 23, 2017

A delightfully irreverent holiday classic for those of us who prefer our eggnog spiked.

Tickets are on sale priced from $50.

Special rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 502.585.1210.

Actors Theatre of Louisville

316 West Main Street, Louisville KY, 40202 (Victor Jory Theatre)

For more information call 502.584.1205 or visit ActorsTheatre.org