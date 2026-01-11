× Expand Tradewater Brewing Company Sarah Beth Brewer Event Info

Sarah Beth Brewer - What You Left of Me Release Party

Join us at Tradewater Brewing Company on Saturday, January 17th for an unforgettable night celebrating the release of Sara Beth Brewer’s new album, What You Left of Me!

Experience live music, great drinks, and an evening full of energy as Sara Beth shares songs from her latest release. Bring your friends, enjoy the atmosphere, and be part of this special celebration!

Don’t miss this chance to hear What You Left of Me live and support local music!

For more information call (270) 807-0493 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com