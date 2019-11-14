Sash & Bow Holiday Events
Sash&Bow Boutique 109 Walton Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Sash&Bow Boutique
Sash&Bow Boutique
Sash & Bow Holiday Events
Throughout the events, everything in Sash&Bow is 20 percent off and gift wrapping is complimentary. The holiday events also include:
- Thursday, Nov. 14 – 6-8 p.m. – A Festive First Look will include refreshments and the chance to fill out a holiday wish list in advance so loved ones can easily shop and save Friday and Saturday.
- Friday, Nov. 15 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Learn how to create the perfect holiday eye with demos from Makeup by Brie.
- Saturday, Nov. 16 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Coffee, donuts and holiday shopping! What could be better?
- Prizes, giveaways and surprises will accompany the daily events.
For more information call (606) 481-9800 or visit sashandbowboutique.com