Saturdays on the Square- 12 South Band

Get on the road to an incredible summer in historic downtown Greenville, Kentucky and take the FREEway to family entertainment at the Greenville Tourism Commission’s 11th annual “Saturdays on the Square” free outdoor events and concert series.

The next FREEway route takes music lovers to Saturday, July 13th. Back by popular demand from last year’s series, Nashville’s #1 party band, “12 South” returns to the GTC Performance Stage!This band is one of the most sought-after entertainment bands in the country! This extremely talented group performs nationally at corporate events, charity galas, premier festivals and more! The audience can expect a full-blown high-energy show with a variety of performers, dance choreography, outfit changes, props, specialized lighting and a wireless front line that will interact with the crowd. This group was a crowd favorite last year and was one of the most memorable performances ever at Saturdays on the Square! This concert will begin at 8pm Central Time.

For more information call (270) 338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com