Saturdays on the Square featuring Aaron Tippin

Aaron Tippin, known as “The Hardest Workin’ Man in Country Music”, opens the season June 24th. During his 25+ year music career, Aaron Tippin has charted more than 30 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Three of those songs went to number one: “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio”, “That’s as Close as I’ll get to Loving You” and “Kiss This.” His other Top 10 hits include “You’ve Got to Stand for Something”, “Working Man’s Ph.D”, “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” and many others. In addition, this season-opening concert will pay tribute to the Armed Services and Veterans with a special “Military Salute.” Current Service Members and Veterans of all military branches and their families are encouraged to attend. To help set the stage, military equipment will be on display and, while supplies last, free American flags will be distributed to the crowd. This kick-off concert, featuring an intimate acoustic set with Aaron Tippin partnered with a military salute, will be the most meaningful opening event of any past season.

In “Saturdays on the Square” traditional fashion, Main Street in historic downtown will transform into a premier outdoor concert venue with the beautiful Muhlenberg County courthouse providing the jaw-dropping backdrop for each concert. Everyone is invited! Attendees are encouraged to come early, set up lawn chairs, explore downtown and enjoy a pre-show dinner at a Greenville restaurant.

For more information call 270-338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com