Saturdays on the Square featuring David Phelps

July 22nd is reserved for the annual “Saturdays on the Square - Gospel Night”. This year, Greenville will welcome a legendary member of the Gaither Vocal Band, David Phelps. Phelps has spent the greater part of the last two decades singing with the Gaithers, a role that has taken his voice to Carnegie Hall, the White House and countless halls and churches around the world. He is credited among today’s most spectacular voices due to his seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, uniquely partnered with his gift for communicating in song. As a member of the Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps has received Dove Awards, Grammy Awards and multiple platinum-selling projects. 2017 marks a new phase for the artist as he departs the Gaither Vocal Band to focus on his solo career and other exciting new projects. His newest recording, ‘Hymnal: A Journey of Faith through Hymns’, was released on March 24th and debuted at #1 on the Southern Gospel chart and #5 on the CCM charts. This new critically acclaimed project will take the “Saturdays on the Square” stage in Greenville on July 22nd and will be accompanied by a large community-based choir comprised of several of Muhlenberg County churches’ choir members. Prepare for an incredible night of praise and worship!

In “Saturdays on the Square” traditional fashion, Main Street in historic downtown will transform into a premier outdoor concert venue with the beautiful Muhlenberg County courthouse providing the jaw-dropping backdrop for each concert. Everyone is invited! Attendees are encouraged to come early, set up lawn chairs, explore downtown and enjoy a pre-show dinner at a Greenville restaurant.

For more information visit tourgreenville.com