Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue"

Saturday, July 1st will feature the “Official Blues Brothers Revue”, the only duo in North America sanctioned by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi to wear the infamous hats and sunglasses and walk in the legendary footsteps of Jake and Elwood Blues. Discovered in Las Vegas, performers Wayne Catania and Kieron Lafferty capture the infectious humor and engaging spirit of the Blues Brothers like no one since Belushi and Aykroyd. Backed by a powerhouse band, they’ll deliver a performance to remember, packed with classic hits from the Blues Brothers catalog, including Soul Man, Rubber Biscuit, Sweet Home Chicago, and more. For a night of laughter, dancing and musical fun, be sure to catch Blues Brothers Revue at Saturdays on the Square on July 1st.

In “Saturdays on the Square” traditional fashion, Main Street in historic downtown will transform into a premier outdoor concert venue with the beautiful Muhlenberg County courthouse providing the jaw-dropping backdrop for each concert. Everyone is invited! Attendees are encouraged to come early, set up lawn chairs, explore downtown and enjoy a pre-show dinner at a Greenville restaurant.

For more information call 270-338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com