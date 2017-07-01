Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue"

to Google Calendar - Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue" - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue" - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue" - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue" - 2017-07-01 20:00:00

Downtown Greenville 100 South Main Street, Greenville, Kentucky 42345

Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue"

Saturday, July 1st will feature the “Official Blues Brothers Revue”, the only duo in North America sanctioned by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi to wear the infamous hats and sunglasses and walk in the legendary footsteps of Jake and Elwood Blues. Discovered in Las Vegas, performers Wayne Catania and Kieron Lafferty capture the infectious humor and engaging spirit of the Blues Brothers like no one since Belushi and Aykroyd. Backed by a powerhouse band, they’ll deliver a performance to remember, packed with classic hits from the Blues Brothers catalog, including Soul Man, Rubber Biscuit, Sweet Home Chicago, and more. For a night of laughter, dancing and musical fun, be sure to catch Blues Brothers Revue at Saturdays on the Square on July 1st.

In “Saturdays on the Square” traditional fashion, Main Street in historic downtown will transform into a premier outdoor concert venue with the beautiful Muhlenberg County courthouse providing the jaw-dropping backdrop for each concert. Everyone is invited! Attendees are encouraged to come early, set up lawn chairs, explore downtown and enjoy a pre-show dinner at a Greenville restaurant.

For more information call 270-338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com

Info

Downtown Greenville 100 South Main Street, Greenville, Kentucky 42345 View Map

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

270-338-1895

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue" - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue" - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue" - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Saturdays on the Square featuring the "Official Blues Brothers Revue" - 2017-07-01 20:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 25, 2017

Friday

May 26, 2017

Saturday

May 27, 2017

Sunday

May 28, 2017

Monday

May 29, 2017

Tuesday

May 30, 2017

Wednesday

May 31, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™