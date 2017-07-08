Saturdays on the Square featuring "The Downtown Band"

This concert is extra special because in addition to the concert at 8 pm, Greenville will also be hosting the annual, “Twilight Cruise-In Antique Car Show.” The cruise-in begins at 5:00pm and is the premier vintage automobile showcase for Greenville, typically attracting over 75 antique cars from around the region. The combination of antique cars and the historic vibe of downtown creates and incredibly nostalgic atmosphere that only happens once a year. Call the Greenville Tourism Commission office for more info on how to enter!

The concert at 8pm will feature “The Downtown Band” from Nashville, Tenn. This band rocked the square in 2016 and earned the only repeat performance invitation for 2017. The band line-up will once again feature special guest lead singer Jordan Phillips and a ten-piece band with a full brass section. Expect a dynamic musical performance featuring dance tunes and recognizable favorite oldies hits from across the decades! The band has been voted “Best Live Band in Tennessee” & “Top 10 Best Live Band” in the US for three consecutive years by The Industry Expert Awards. Guest lead singer, Jordan Phillips is a critically acclaimed (New York Times, Huffington Post) international touring vocalist for over five years. He has shared the stage with John Mayor, Kings of Leon, Faith Hill and Three Doors Down in addition to over three dozen network television shows and movie appearances. July 8th will be a perfect opportunity to dance the night away!

In “Saturdays on the Square” traditional fashion, Main Street in historic downtown will transform into a premier outdoor concert venue with the beautiful Muhlenberg County courthouse providing the jaw-dropping backdrop for each concert. Everyone is invited! Attendees are encouraged to come early, set up lawn chairs, explore downtown and enjoy a pre-show dinner at a Greenville restaurant.

For more information call 270-338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com