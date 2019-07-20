× Expand Dailey & Vincent Dailey & Vincent

Saturdays on the Square- HWY-62 Bluegrass Festival

Get on the road to an incredible summer in historic downtown Greenville, Kentucky and take the FREEway to family entertainment at the Greenville Tourism Commission’s 11th annual “Saturdays on the Square” free outdoor events and concert series.

On July 20th, the summer FREEway road trip continues to the first-ever “HWY-62 Bluegrass Festival” at Saturdays on the Square! Kicking off this bluegrass extravaganza, Muhlenberg’s Zeke Walters and “East to Nowhere” will take the stage at 6:30pm, followed by a 7pm performance by Greenville-native Derek Harris, and the “The Misty Mountain String Band”! At 8pm, the multi award-winning headliner of the night, “Dailey & Vincent” will continue the fun! Hailing from world famous stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Grand Ole Opry, Dailey & Vincent have earned three Grammy nominations, won four Dove Awards, claimed an astounding 35 IBMA honors (including three as Entertainers of the Year and three as Vocal Group of the Year), multiple #1 records, a Public Television Special and their weekly TV series, The Dailey & Vincent Show, on RFD-TV featuring guest artists Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Diamond Rio, Tanya Tucker, and more. Their most recent live CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for over 15 weeks. Expect a great night of authentic and entertaining Kentucky Bluegrass!

For more information call (270) 338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com