Saturdays on the Square- OAK RIDGE BOYS!

Get on the road to an incredible summer in historic downtown Greenville, Kentucky and take the FREEway to family entertainment at the Greenville Tourism Commission’s 11th annual “Saturdays on the Square” free outdoor events and concert series.

The final FREEway stop for the summer series is a true “Saturdays on the Square” FINALE! The Greenville Tourism Commission is pleased to welcome legendary group “The Oak Ridge Boys” to the Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall in Greenville. At 8pm on July 27th, for a premier FREE concert experience. The music of The Oak Ridge Boys is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of country hits, and a number one pop smash earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, The Oak Ridge Boys bring four decades of charted singles and 50 years of tradition to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.

For more information call (270) 338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com