Saturdays on the Square- Sidewalk Prophets

Get on the road to an incredible summer in historic downtown Greenville, Kentucky and take the FREEway to family entertainment at the Greenville Tourism Commission’s 11th annual “Saturdays on the Square” free outdoor events and concert series.

The July 6th FREEway ramp leads to nationally-known, contemporary Christian band “Sidewalk Prophets”! With a career spanning three major label studio releases—2009’s These Simple Truths, 2012’s Live Like That and 2015’s Something Different (plus 2013’s celebrated holiday offering, Merry Christmas To You)—and multiple hits, including “The Words I Would Say,” “You Love Me Anyway” and “Live Like That,” among others, Sidewalk Prophets remains a mainstay at Christian radio. The Dove Award-winning band has sold nearly 700,000 albums and 1.6 million digital downloads. In addition, the group has garnered five No. 1 songs, eight top five radio singles and more than 11 million views on YouTube. They’ve been nominated for a Billboard Music Award, multiple K-LOVE Fan Awards and four Dove Awards, taking home the New Artist of the Year Dove in 2010. Over the course of their career, they’ve played for more than 2.5 million fans and counting. Buckle up for this great night of praise and worship on the summer FREEway trip! This July 6th concert will take place at 8pm Central Time on the GTC Performance Stage on Main Street in the heart of downtown Greenville.

For more information call (270) 338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com