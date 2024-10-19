× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Sauerback Family Drive-In Trunk of Treat

October 19th & 26th from 5:30 – 9 pm

$28 per carload, includes Trunk or Treating and the movie.

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is excited to offer two of Trunk or Treat nights at the Drive-In: Saturday 10/19 - Addams Family (2019 Animated), and Saturday 10/26 - Hotel Transylvania. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Trunk or Treating at 5:45 pm. Movie starts at about 7:15 pm. Both nights expected to sell out so be sure to purchase your tickets early.

TRUNKS!! - We are looking for businesses or families that want to decorate their trunks and hand out goodies. Only registered trunks hand out candy and they are all setup in the front row. TAG a local business that might want to participate.

For more information call (502) 233-1149 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/