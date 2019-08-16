× Expand Morehead Theatre Guild Morehead Theatre Guild presents "The Savannah Sipping Society"

The Savanna Sipping Society

Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate and find friendship, hope & healing in places where they least expect it. At an impromptu happy hour, they decide it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost throughout the years. Randa, a perfectionist & workaholic; Dot who is still reeling from her husband's recent demise; earthy & boisterous Marlafaye, a good 'ole Texas gal; and Jinx, a spunky ball of fire - all discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment - and most importantly, realize it's never written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope & Jamie Wooten

directed by George David McKee

In this lively, side-splitting comedy, four unique too late to make new old friends.

August 16, 17, 23, 24 7 p.m. August 18 & 25 2 p.m.

For more information call (606) 783-9857 or visit moreheadtheatre.org