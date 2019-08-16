The Savanna Sipping Society
Rowan County Arts Center 215 East Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Morehead Theatre Guild
Morehead Theatre Guild presents "The Savannah Sipping Society"
Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate and find friendship, hope & healing in places where they least expect it. At an impromptu happy hour, they decide it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost throughout the years. Randa, a perfectionist & workaholic; Dot who is still reeling from her husband's recent demise; earthy & boisterous Marlafaye, a good 'ole Texas gal; and Jinx, a spunky ball of fire - all discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment - and most importantly, realize it's never written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope & Jamie Wooten
directed by George David McKee
August 16, 17, 23, 24 7 p.m. August 18 & 25 2 p.m.
For more information call (606) 783-9857 or visit moreheadtheatre.org