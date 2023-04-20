The Savannah Sipping Society at Barn Lot Theater

Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129

The Savannah Sipping Society

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.

RATED PG

Directed by Rick Barnes

For more information, please visit barnlottheater.org

Comedy, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270.432.2276
