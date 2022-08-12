Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer at Bernheim

“Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the treehouse; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape.”

—Scout Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird

Summer has a unique status as a season, because it’s truly the only one we refer to in the possessive. “How was your summer?” we ask our friends. And of course at one point or another as kids we all accused someone: “You ruined my summer!”

Summer’s Savor the Season lineup at Bernheim is guaranteed to make your summer fun, positive and fresh!

The series will help us see our own familiar yards in a different light and ask ourselves questions like: How can I help my yard to feed local wildlife and also reduce my grocery and water bills? What are the climate-friendly choices I can make when I go to the nursery?

Friday, August 12, 10-11:30 a.m.

From Root to Record: Exploring Bernheim’s Collections Through Plant Records

Walking tour by Plant Records Coordinator Hannah Hunt

Join Plant Records Coordinator Hannah Hunt in a discussion of the importance of maintaining plant records in an Arboretum, the role records play in conservation, research, and more. Learn about our newly launched plant database, IrisBG, which is used by more than 200 gardens worldwide. Explore 2,739 living collection plants located on the Arboretum’s grounds. Limit: 20 people. Meet in front of the Visitor Center.

For more information, please call 502.215.7159 or visit bernheim.org/event/savor-the-season-positive-vibes-for-summer-2022-07-23/2022-08-12/