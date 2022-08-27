Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer at Bernheim

“Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the treehouse; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape.”

—Scout Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird

Summer has a unique status as a season, because it’s truly the only one we refer to in the possessive. “How was your summer?” we ask our friends. And of course at one point or another as kids we all accused someone: “You ruined my summer!”

Summer’s Savor the Season lineup at Bernheim is guaranteed to make your summer fun, positive and fresh!

The series will help us see our own familiar yards in a different light and ask ourselves questions like: How can I help my yard to feed local wildlife and also reduce my grocery and water bills? What are the climate-friendly choices I can make when I go to the nursery?

Saturday, August 27, 10-11:30 a.m.

Drumming for everybody at the Spirit Nest

We close Savor the Season out in the last few weeks of summer with something completely different, but sure to bring you new energy! Accomplished percussionist and music educator K. Michelle Lewis activates the Spirit Nest with an all-ages percussion workshop focused on mindfulness in nature and also inter-generational collaboration. All ages and abilities are welcome, and all instruments will be provided by the instructor. Limit: 30 people.

Bernheim members $75 for series; $20 per individual event

Non-members $85 for series; $25 per individual event

Advance registration is required for all programs, instructors are unable to sell tickets onsite the day of the program.

For more information, please call 502.215.7159 or visit bernheim.org/event/savor-the-season-positive-vibes-for-summer-2022-07-23/2022-08-27/