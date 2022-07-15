Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

“Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the treehouse; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape.”

—Scout Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird

Summer has a unique status as a season, because it’s truly the only one we refer to in the possessive. “How was your summer?” we ask our friends. And of course at one point or another as kids we all accused someone: “You ruined my summer!”

Summer’s Savor the Season lineup at Bernheim is guaranteed to make your summer fun, positive and fresh!

The series will help us see our own familiar yards in a different light and ask ourselves questions like: How can I help my yard to feed local wildlife and also reduce my grocery and water bills? What are the climate-friendly choices I can make when I go to the nursery?

For more information, please call 502.215.7155 or visit bernheim.org/event/savor-the-season-positive-vibes-for-summer/