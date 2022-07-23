Savor the Season: Positivie Vibes for Summer at Bernheim

“Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the treehouse; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape.”

—Scout Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird

Summer has a unique status as a season, because it’s truly the only one we refer to in the possessive. “How was your summer?” we ask our friends. And of course at one point or another as kids we all accused someone: “You ruined my summer!”

Summer’s Savor the Season lineup at Bernheim is guaranteed to make your summer fun, positive and fresh!

The series will help us see our own familiar yards in a different light and ask ourselves questions like: How can I help my yard to feed local wildlife and also reduce my grocery and water bills? What are the climate-friendly choices I can make when I go to the nursery?

Saturday, July 23, 10-11:30 a.m.

Climate-resilient Gardening Takeaways

Walking tour by Director of Horticulture and Sustainable Landscapes Renee Frith

This on-site tour highlights how we move water in build environments at Bernheim and use it to sustain native pollinator plants. All practices at Bernheim are meant to be replicable in your own back yard. Renee will show you how you can make your yard a more natural and healthy place! Limit: 20 people. Meet in front of the Visitor Center.

For more information, please call 502.215.7159 or visit bernheim.org/event/savor-the-season-positive-vibes-for-summer-2022-07-23/2022-07-23/