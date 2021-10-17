Say "I Do" in Shelby KY Vendor Showcase

Stargazer Plaza 612 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Join us in transforming the Stargazer Plaza on Sunday, October, 17th into a bridal extravaganza, offering individuals the opportunity to shop for every facet of their wedding needs in one convenient location.

For more information call 502-437-0466  or visit idoabridalboutiqueshelbyville.com

