Say It Loud: Am I My Brother’s Keeper?
Saturday June 28th 7-9pm
The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative presents Say It Loud: Am I My Brother’s Keeper?
This live event and discussion series is designed to showcase both prominent and emerging Black writers of the Commonwealth.
With featured readers Frank X Walker, Dorian Hairston & JC McPherson.
And musical guest M. Lightsmith.
The event is free and open to the public.
Sponsored by Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, Tom Godell & Shelda Hale and the Chethik Family Fund
251 W Second St Lexington 40507
859-254-4175
claudialove@carnegiecenterlex.org
