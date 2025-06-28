× Expand Carnegie Center say it loud - 1 Say It Loud: Am I My Brother's Keeper?

Say It Loud: Am I My Brother’s Keeper?

Saturday June 28th 7-9pm

The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative presents Say It Loud: Am I My Brother’s Keeper?

This live event and discussion series is designed to showcase both prominent and emerging Black writers of the Commonwealth.

With featured readers Frank X Walker, Dorian Hairston & JC McPherson.

And musical guest M. Lightsmith.

The event is free and open to the public.

Sponsored by Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, Tom Godell & Shelda Hale and the Chethik Family Fund

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/say-it-loud-am-i-my-brothers-keeper/

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

claudialove@carnegiecenterlex.org

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org