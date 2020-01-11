× Expand KHS Lifelong Learning Workshop

Say It With Thread: Creating Original Hand Embroidery Designs

You’ve got things to say – why not stitch them? Join us for a cozy afternoon exploring the ways that Kentuckians have used needlework to express creativity, emotion, and humor. Participants will go behind the scenes at KHS to view examples of historic needlework up close and hear the stories of their creators. Then we’ll learn some basic stitches used to create lettering and other design elements. Finally, let your creativity run wild as you create your own needlework design, inspired by history! All materials will be provided, along with hot cocoa and cookies! Beginners welcome!

For ages 18+, but those ages 13-17 are welcome when accompanied by an adult.

Registration and prepayment are required no later than three days before the class and space is limited. Call (502) 782-8118 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov

Workshops begin by checking in at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

For more information call (502) 782-8118 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov.